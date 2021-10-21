Ladbrokes hosts live music experiences for football fans

Ladbrokes is hosting a series of live music experiences for football fans to celebrate the close connection between football and music.

"Ladbrokes amplify" is launching with a performance by band Red Rum Club, who are fans of Liverpool FC. The event will be hosted at Liverpool's Cavern Club on 25 October.

Ladbrokes customers will be rewarded with the opportunity to attend the experience in person. The event is being held ahead of the match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion on 30 October.

Highlights from the gig will be streamed across Ladbrokes' social media channels.

The next artists scheduled will be indie rockers Skylights, who are Leeds United fans and have their own limited-edition Leeds home shirt. Skylights will play at The Wardrobe in Leeds Arts Quarter on 29 November.

Jessica O'Reilly, head of PR at Ladbrokes, said; "Liverpool and Leeds have a rich musical and footballing heritage and we want to reward football fans and music lovers who love live entertainment with a unique experience. 'Ladbrokes amplify' will bring football fans intimate gigs with their favourite bands that support the same teams as they do."

The Ladbrokes in-house team worked with ZPR, a Finn Partners Company to deliver the project.

Ladbrokes is continuing its partnership with events industry collective #WeMakeEvents, which is helping to support the live music and entertainment sector as it navigates the post-pandemic recovery.

In June Ladbrokes launched its Euro 2020 campaign to the beat of hundreds of live drummers. This was followed by more drumming action in August as the betting brand heralded the return of the football season. "Drummers" by Neverland featured various percussionists raising their sticks accompanied by the sound of football commentary, before cutting to black.