Ladbrokes TV spot mimics dating ad as punters describe perfect horse

Ladbrokes is launching a campaign ahead of next week's Cheltenham Festival with a TV ad that appears to feature people talking about their perfect human partner, but who are in fact waxing lyrical about their ideal horse.

Created by BBH London, the campaign continues the brand theme that "Ladbrokes is where the nation plays" and celebrates the ways in which customers pick their horses for races.

The 60-second spot, which went live on Sunday (7 March) on Sky Sports, sees people from all walks of life talking direct to camera about what they look for in "the one", whether it's a good connection or "good vibe", attractive eyelashes or a lean and muscular build.

The ad is set with tongue firmly planted in cheek to an instrumental of Meat Loaf's I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

The TV ad is being supported with various cross-channel activations, including radio, print and digital advertising. The latter will drive traffic to a microsite where punters can swipe (left or right) through their horse selections to see horse names and profiles, jockey stills and odds to inform their choice of racehorse during Cheltenham (16-19 March).

Meanwhile, a below-the-line partnership will run featuring DJ Roman Kemp and reality star and horse racing enthusiast Georgia Toffolo, who will introduce football-loving Kemp to the world of jump racing.

Media was planned and bought by the7Stars.

Copywriter: Olivia Shortland

Art director: Stephanie Flynn

Production company: Rogue

Director: Stacy Wall