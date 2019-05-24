Kim Benjamin
Lagunitas' circus is coming to town

Activation will tour London and US cities over summer.

Lagunitas: event will feature food trucks and prizes up for grabs
Californian beer brand Lagunitas is bringing a circus-themed event to London, where people can enjoy traditional acts with a twist.

The experience will feature bands, burlesque shows, sideshow acts and aerialists, alongside Lagunitas drinks and beer from local breweries.

The "Beer circus" will also include food trucks, games, prizes and party activities such as face-painting.

It will take place in London's Flat Iron Square on 20 July, in Seattle on 17 August, Chicago on 24 August and Petaluma on 14 September.

