Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Lancome installs 36-foot pink Eiffel Tower in St Pancras

Visitors can have products customised in pop-up shop.

Lancôme: bottles used will be donated to charity
Lancôme: bottles used will be donated to charity

L'Oréal's Lancôme will be erecting a 36-foot Eiffel Tower at St Pancras International station with a pop-up shop at its base.

From 12 November to 4 January, the tower will be decorated with more than 1,500 bottles of the brand’s La Vie Est Belle fragrance. The bottles will be donated to cancer-support charity Look Good Feel Better afterwards.

The tower will play a light show comprising a combination of 1,000 internal and 320 external flashing LED lights, taking place around 600 times over the festive season.

The pop-up will be open until 24 December and visitors will receive a variety of services, including bespoke illustrations on products and personalised calligraphy. There will be perfume bottle illustrations with Jo Bird, calligraphy with Imogen Owen, hand-drawn illustrations with Miss Magpie and iPad illustrations with Willa Gebbie.

Giovanni Valentini, general manager of Lancôme UK and Ireland, said: "Our Christmas installation in the form of the Eiffel Tower symbolises everything the brand stands for: happy, generous and effortlessly chic, and we hope it will remind shoppers, commuters and visitors alike that 'La vie est belle' – or that life is beautiful."

Wavemaker is working alongside Kinetic to deliver the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now