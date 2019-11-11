Lancome installs 36-foot pink Eiffel Tower in St Pancras

L'Oréal's Lancôme will be erecting a 36-foot Eiffel Tower at St Pancras International station with a pop-up shop at its base.

From 12 November to 4 January, the tower will be decorated with more than 1,500 bottles of the brand’s La Vie Est Belle fragrance. The bottles will be donated to cancer-support charity Look Good Feel Better afterwards.

The tower will play a light show comprising a combination of 1,000 internal and 320 external flashing LED lights, taking place around 600 times over the festive season.

The pop-up will be open until 24 December and visitors will receive a variety of services, including bespoke illustrations on products and personalised calligraphy. There will be perfume bottle illustrations with Jo Bird, calligraphy with Imogen Owen, hand-drawn illustrations with Miss Magpie and iPad illustrations with Willa Gebbie.

Giovanni Valentini, general manager of Lancôme UK and Ireland, said: "Our Christmas installation in the form of the Eiffel Tower symbolises everything the brand stands for: happy, generous and effortlessly chic, and we hope it will remind shoppers, commuters and visitors alike that 'La vie est belle' – or that life is beautiful."

Wavemaker is working alongside Kinetic to deliver the project.