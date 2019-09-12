Land Rover creates helicopter VR experience to showcase new model

Jaguar Land Rover has created a virtual-reality experience as part of the launch of the new Land Rover Defender model.

Visitors to the Frankfurt Motor Show will have the opportunity to take part in the "adrenaline-fuelled" helicopter experience. Through VR, the audience is placed on a helicopter where they are set a mission to train as an aerial photographer for Land Rover’s special operations media team. The aerial view demonstrates the vehicle’s capability and all-terrain technology. Visitors can share their mission on social channels.

The experience is set to appear at other events throughout this year. It forms part of a larger launch campaign that includes a global film and augmented-reality app, allowing people to experience the inside and outside of the vehicle.

Fiona Pargeter, global customer experience director at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The Defender launch has been truly momentous for the Land Rover family and one of the most eagerly anticipated reveals for some time. We are driven by creating experiences our customers love for life and Imagination are a key partner in delivering experiences that emotionally connect audiences with the reimagined icon."

Imagination is delivering the project and worked in partnership with Carnage on the launch film.

Ross Wheeler, global business and creative director at Imagination, said: "The Defender is an extraordinary product and needed a series of extraordinary moments to introduce it to the world. It is our most ambitious launch to date and we’re proud to have been part of a campaign which matches the incredible excitement that Defender will generate as one of the world’s most recognisable and loved vehicles."