Land Rover curates music and adventure festival

Land Rover has curated a festival that will include fly-fishing demos, wilderness survival and outdoor photography workshops.

Taking place in the US over two days from 18 January 2020, 4xFAR will also include mountain biking, climbing and bouldering, slacklining, yoga, panel talks, dining and wine tastings.

Attendees will have the chance to experience the 2020 Defender, alongside the full current line-up of Land Rover models, on 15 acres of purpose-built off-road courses. There will also be displays of heritage vehicles.

Meanwhile, 4xFAR will feature musical artists including Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Mark Ronson and Q-Tip, and Maya Jane Coles. Music will take place on a stage nestled amid palms.

Surfer Laird Hamilton and Olympic volleyball player Gabrielle Reece will participate in a series of daily panel conversations and classes centered on wellness and pushing physical boundaries.

Corso Agency is delivering the project, which takes place at the Coachella Valley, California.