Land Rover promotes well-being with live-streamed nature ads

Land Rover is running an immersive campaign on Ocean Outdoor digital screens to raise awareness of the importance of nature in improving mental wellbeing.

The broadcast of live scenes from nature launched in both of London’s Westfield shopping centres across the weekend of 14-15 May to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week 2022. Research from Exeter University has suggested that 40% of the working population fail to spend the recommended two hours minimum a week in nature to support their mental health.

In addition to the live nature scenes, the ad includes a directional sound shower that plays the calming natural sounds of a running stream and features a QR code that directs the public to an interactive map showing the location of the actual stream or other green spaces nearby. The campaign is supported by social media that drives people to the interactive map.

The “Live streams” campaign took first prize in the Digital Creative Competition 2021, run by Ocean in partnership with Campaign, winning £100,000 of free media. The contest rewards bold innovation in digital out of home and Ocean assists in bringing winning campaigns to life.

Andrew Edelston and Pip Smith, lead creatives at Spark44/Accenture Song, which created the ad, said: “For us, there has always been a natural connection between Land Rover and the great outdoors. When we found the research linking time spent in nature with mental health, we saw a relevant space for Land Rover to help promote it.”

Ocean’s head of marketing and events Helen Haines said the competition judges liked the insight and the tie with mental well-being.

“This campaign encourages local engagement but in a way that isn’t overtly selling,” she said. “It’s a simple, effective concept with an important message.”