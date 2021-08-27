Landsec reveals new brand identity for Piccadilly Lights

Landsec has created a consumer identity for the Piccadilly Lights as part of its strategy to position the outdoor advertising location as a "multi-channel asset, cultural symbol and global destination".

The landmark's new logo adopts the blue hue of the Piccadilly tube line. A circular, pulse effect, with radial typography, is a metaphor for the "beating heart" of the Lights as a positive force. At its centre is a glow, referencing the incandescent bulbs of past illuminated advertising hoardings.

The branding was created by SomeOne, part of the VCCP Network, and will be used across digital channels and brand livery.

Rich Rhodes, executive creative director of SomeOne, said: "Not only is the pulse a bold and engaging piece of motion graphics, it's been designed to react just like a living, beating heart. Slowing down and speeding up depending on the climate, content and context."

Piccadilly Lights was launched in its distinctive, curved, mosaic format in October 2017 after a nine-month period of redevelopment. Overlooking the Piccadilly Circus interchange, the Lights form the facade of Landsec's Lucent W1 development which combines offices, workspaces, retail and residential spaces.

Derek Manns, commercial media director for Landsec, said: "Piccadilly Lights is iconic, and more than just a digital billboard - over the past year Piccadilly Lights became a symbol of hope and positivity through art, charity and public service broadcasting. We're now focused on the next evolution of this unique asset, turning the country's most famous billboard into a multimedia experience, using social and content to create a powerful new media channel."

Uncommon London will be building the digital presence of the Piccadilly Lights, starting with the creation of new channels on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. The first phase of social media activity rolls out in partnership with the Mayor of London's "Let's do London" campaign. Londoners are being given the chance to have their favourite photographs of the capital featured on the Piccadilly Lights.

Jonathan Goodman, founding partner of Uncommon's CX practice, said: "The way you can now engage and experience a brand is richer than ever before. To be working with the icon that is Piccadilly Lights, to transform it into a content-rich consumer platform is beyond exciting."

Earlier this month Ocean Outdoor launched DeepScreen technology on the Piccadilly Lights meaning when viewed from a specific vantage point an illusion of 3D depth can be created from a flat screen.