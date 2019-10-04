Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Laphroaig brings its smoky flavour to life

Event is taking place during London Cocktail Week.

Laphroaig: celebrating all things smoked
Single-malt Scotch whisky brand Laphroaig is bringing its smoky, peaty flavour to life with an experience showcasing its origins, paired with smoked dishes and cocktails. The event aims to highlight the whisky's alternative taste as well as its versatility. 

The "Laphroaig smokehouse" will feature Laphroaig cold-smoked foods  such as haggis, fudge, beef jerky and sausage – along with cocktails, with visitors able to choose just how smoky they want their drinks to be. A team of mixologists will be blending drinks that are gently smoked or which offer a "bonfire bite".

The activation is taking place during 9-13 October on London's Brick Lane and is part of this year's London Cocktail Week. 

