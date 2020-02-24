Fayola Douglas
Larabar partners Amazon on yoga pop-up

Consumers can prepare for workout and try three varieties of energy bar.

Lärabar: guests can get their hair braided
Lärabar, the General Mills brand, has partnered Amazon for a yoga-inspired activation where visitors can try its energy bars. 

At the Westfield Stratford City space, consumers will be able to learn about Lärabar's story and prepare for a workout. This feeds into the story of how the brand idea was formed – while founder Lara was on a hike.

The pop-up, open for two days from 29 February, will have a mandala feature wall, diffusers, cushions, pouffes and a braid bar to get your hair exercise-ready. Two 45-minute yoga classes will take place each day.

Consumers can try three variants of Lärabar: banana choc chip, apple cinnamon and peanut butter choc chip.

Visitors can capture a photo and tag @LarabarUK and @Treasuretruckuk when posting on social media for a chance to win a branded bottle and a month’s supply of Lärabars.

The activation is being delivered by Tribe.

