Last chance: Campaign Media Awards entries window to close next week

Leaders from across the industry have joined the judging panel for this year’s Campaign Media Awards 2022.

Mindshare boss Jem Lloyd-Williams, Carat’s Clare Chapman, Hearts & Science’s Garrett O’Reilly, Pearl & Dean's Kathryn Jacobs, UM's Enyi Nwosu and Craft Media’s Jen Smith join media owners, planning and strategy leads and other prominent industry figures to run the rule over this year’s entries.

The chair of the judging panel is PHD UK chief executive Ali Reed.

The awards reward ideas, innovation, strategic thinking and commercial excellence in UK and international media.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Hilton London Park Lane on 7 April 2022.

