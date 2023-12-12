Last chance to enter Campaign Best Places to Work 2024

Media, agency, adtech and marketing workplaces have a few days left to enter Campaign's Best Places to Work 2024 scheme.

The deadline for applying to be named one the top UK workplaces is 15 December.

The initiative is open to companies from across adland, including the marketing divisions of brands, plus agencies ranging from ad and media to digital, design, production and PR.

The winners will be grouped across different categories according to company size and be featured in Campaign.

Last year’s 100 winners included the7stars, Media Bounty, UM, Havas London and Channel 4’s brand and marketing team.

After entering, companies will undergo a two-stage assessment by independent research company Workforce Research Group (WRG) after providing information about their benefits, policies and practices. Employees also complete a confidential questionnaire on their workplace's culture.

There is no charge for employers to take part in the survey and evaluation process, but there will be an option to buy a report on their organisation’s employee data, compiled by WRG.

Businesses must have at least 15 employees working in the UK to be eligible to enter, or 15 employees within the marketing division if working for a brand.