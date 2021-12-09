Last chance to enter Campaign’s Best Places to Work 2022

Advertising, media, marketing and adtech industry workplaces have only one week left to take part in Campaign’s annual search for the best places to work.

The scheme, which celebrates employers which can show they know how to create environments where people love to do their job, will close to entries on 17 December.

Companies taking part will be reviewed via a two-stage assessment by independent research company Best Companies Group (BCG).

For the first phase, businesses provide information about their benefits, policies and practices through a questionnaire.

Employees then fill out a confidential 78-question survey, used to evaluate the workplace experience and culture, as well as employees' understanding of their role and relationship with their manager.

Workplace assessment experts at BCG will decide which companies are up to the mark and then rank winners according to the size of the company.

Campaign, which runs Best Places To Work 2022 in association with Connor Broadley, the wealth management and benefits consultancy, will feature the top five large, medium and small companies in our editorial coverage in 2022.

The 2021 list of winners grew to 90 organisations after all of the chosen companies meet the key criteria set by BCG.

This year, Campaign wants to hear from as many employers as possible which can show they continue to listen to staff and give them what they want at work – whether face-to-face or remotely.

There is no charge for employers to take part in the survey and evaluation process, but there will be an option to buy a report on their organisation’s employee data, compiled by BCG.

Businesses must have at least 15 employees working in the UK to be eligible to enter.

Check out Campaign's Best Places to Work 2021 here