Last chance to enter UK Campaign 40 over 40 awards

Advertising, marketing and media professionals have just a few days left to enter the Campaign 40 over 40 Awards.

Now in its second year, the scheme recognises the talent and achievements of UK-based professionals aged 40 and over working in the advertising, experiences, media, marketing, PR and tech sectors.

A panel of judges from the industry will assess applications from candidates who have shown an outstanding level of loyalty, dedication, leadership or mentorship during their career so far, resulting in a set of 40 winners.

Last year’s winners came from a range of roles, spanning organisations including brands, technology firms, agencies, media owners and consultants.

Sergio Lopez-Ferrero, global head of production for Publicis Groupe, was a winner last year and is the chair of judges for 2022.

He encouraged entrants to take part this year to showcase what lessons they have learned, which are often only possible with experience.

“This industry reinvents itself every few years so by the time I found myself over 40 and in a leadership position, constant reinvention had become part of my life. Throughout my journey I learned two lessons: the first is that a good team is better than a great individual; the second is that despite how pointless plans are, planning is essential,” Lopez-Ferrero said.

Final entries to the scheme are being accepted until Monday 4 April, with more information available here.