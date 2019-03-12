Omar Oakes
Last chance looms to enter Campaign Tech Awards

This year's awards, which celebrate the best in tech-driven marketing work, have new performance marketing categories.

There is little more than one day left to enter this year’s Campaign Tech Awards, the place to celebrate the UK’s best and most groundbreaking work driven by technology.

The awards, which will take place on 5 June in London, champion the best examples of collaboration between brands and agencies that use technology in marketing.

The final deadline for subsmission is Thursday (14 March). 

Snap’s UK general manager, Ed Couchman, is chairing this year’s panel of judges.

Last year’s winners include R/GA London (agency of the year); Wirewax (tech company of the year), Threepipe (integrated campaign of the year) and Google (best use of data or insight).

This year there are four new categories that specifically celebrate outstanding achievement in the area of performance marketing. As this marketing specialism becomes more vital to brands, the companies and individuals driving these campaigns forward deserve recognition within the mainstream.

The four new performance marketing categories are:

• Best use of paid social

• Innovation in affiliate marketing

• Best lead-generation campaign

• Best use of paid search

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com 

