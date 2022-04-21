Lastminute.com invites consumers to pedal to prizes

Lastminute.com is inviting consumers to pedal their way to prizes as part of an activation to celebrate its partnerships with Tour de France.

Taking place near the London Eye, on 23 and 24 April participants will be in with a chance to win a trip to the Tour de France.

There will be four static bikes adjacent to the London Eye ticket office where passersby can have a go at completing a two-minute challenge to see how far they can cycle. Times will be displayed on a virtual leader board, and the winner will be randomly selected for the main prize.

The prize includes Eurostar travel, accommodation at the Melia Champs Elysee (from 23-25 July), and two invitations to the Gabriel Grandstand in Paris for the closing ceremony of the event.

Attendees can also enjoy a giveaway of London Eye tickets, lastminute.com discount vouchers and branded merchandise.

Sunny Side Up is delivering the project.

Lastminute.com was announced as the official travel partner of the Tour de France in March. The three-season sponsorship agreement with Amaury Sport Organisation includes Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and L'Étape du Tour de France.

Image: A.S.O / Pauline Ballet