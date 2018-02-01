Ben Bold
Lastminute.com launches flamingo ads for 'Whatever makes you pink' campaign

Holiday company Lastminute.com is launching a campaign starring a fun-loving CGI flamingo and calling on consumers to do "Whatever makes you pink" in Publicis London's debut work for the brand.

The integrated campaign kicks off this month on Facebook and Instagram (including Instagram Stories) with short animations and "flamojis" using the hashtag #Whatevermakesyoupink.

The pan-European campaign will run across the UK, France and Italy and includes a TV ad, which goes live in March. Other activity will include out-of-home ads.

The campaign is built on the insight that flamingoes are born grey but that they turn pink as a result of their diet, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of Lastminute.com's 1998 launch.

The voiceover in the TV ad tells viewers that "flamingoes are not born pink but that they turn pink by "doing what they love — eating prawns".

"Maybe we should all do more of what we love," it adds. "Find what makes you pink. Search hundreds of amazing holidays. Book now at Lastminute.com."

The campaign is the first major work by Publicis London since the agency won the account last year.

The campaign’s executive creative director was Dave Monk and the creative director was Paul Hogarth. It was copywritten by Sandra Bold and Richard Porto and art directed by Victor Bustani. Manning Gottlieb OMD handles the media planning and buying.

Elena Galli, Lastminute.com's head of brand marketing, said: "We wanted to take a strong position on a cultural attitude, that modern living is full of endless distractions, meaning we waste time on things that don’t really matter. Travel frees people from this cycle and enables you to reconnect with the best of you.

"The 'Whatever makes you pink' campaign differentiates us from the more functional approach taken by many competitors and will resonate with our customers' needs."

