Lastminute.com London Eye creates the capital’s first rotating yoga studio

Lastminute.com London Eye has created a rotating yoga studio, the only one in the capital, via a partnership with Equinox.

From 11 October, instructors will host 60-minute classes in a "wellness pod", where guests can do their sun salutation while enjoying 360-degree views of the city, from 135 metres up. The classes will take place six days a week at midday.

Hyphen was responsible for transforming a pod into a "regenerative" yoga studio that provides a shared experience for six people.

Sunny Jouhal, general manager at the Lastminute.com London Eye, said: "Health and wellbeing are ever becoming a greater priority in people's lives and we're delighted to launch this truly unique wellbeing experience.

"Now in its 21st year, the London Eye was built as a symbol of innovation at the turn of the millennium and we delight in continually surprising visitors with new ways to experience the capital's views and offer a new perspective on the city.

"We believe that guests will enjoy an inspiring and relaxing total mind-body experience high above the London skyline this autumn, in what will be the capital's only rotating yoga studio."

Luci Beaufort-Dysart, director of Hyphen, added: "Hyphen has partnered with Merlin Entertainments since our launch, and we were truly excited by the opportunity to work with the iconic Lastminute.com London Eye on this fantastic health-focused experiential initiative."