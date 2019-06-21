Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

LateRooms.com brings luxury hotel experience to Tough Mudder

Pop-up features jacuzzi and butler service for 'ultimate dirty weekend'.

LateRooms.com: purple carpet and butler for luxury experience
LateRooms.com has partnered Tough Mudder to create a luxury hotel experience that is being called the "ultimate dirty weekend".

The partnership promotes the Tough Mudder 5K race. Tough Mudder wants a broader mix of entrants to take up the challenge of its shorter, more manageable obstacle courses.

People can enter a competition on LateRooms.com to win entry to the Cholmondeley Castle Tough Mudder event as well as a stay for a group at the "Al fresco hotel" pop-up. The hotel will be open during 7-8 September and be located near Cholmondeley Castle.

Winners will be chauffeur-driven from the obstacle course to the pop-up, where they will be greeted by a butler. They will walk along the purple LateRooms.com carpet and be handed fluffy branded bathrobes to wear during their stay. Cocktails on offer include a "Muddy Mary" and Dirty "LateEspresso" Martini, while a harpist will play the guests' favourite songs.

The pop-up will have a reception, spa with on-site masseuses, beauticians and three double rooms. The en-suite accommodation includes a bed with Egyptian cotton sheets and a hot tub.

Katherine Scott, group marketing director at LateRooms.com, said: "With this 'Al fresco hotel' campaign, we want to take the idea of glamping to the max and create a 24-hour pop-up luxury hotel in a field, with as many of the facilities of a real five-star hotel as possible. As a hotel brand, it is a really fun and imaginative project for the whole team."

The project is being delivered in-house.

