LateRooms.com opens Willy-Wonka themed hotel room

LateRooms.com is inviting guests to visit its Willy Wonka themed hotel room in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Hosted at the Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth, guests will enter the room with a golden ticket key card.

The room will be furnished with lickable wallpaper in a variety of fruity flavours, a chocolate fountain with dipping fruit and marshmallows, gobstoppers, gumballs, chocolates, sweets, and complimentary drinks including luxury hot chocolate. These treats are unlimited and will be restocked upon request, while the lickable wallpaper will be replaced after each stay.

Visitors can also expect chocolate-scented toiletries, a king-size memory foam bed with Egyptian cotton bedding and purple robes and slippers resembling the blazer worn by Willy Wonka in the movie.

The price of a stay in the room for a single person or a couple is £200 per night. On request, the bathtub can be filled with chocolate for £150.