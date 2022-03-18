Latest AOP report reveals growth in digital publishing

Digital publishing has significantly grown in revenue from 2020 to 2021, the latest Digital Publishers’ Revenue Index from the Association of Online Publishers and Deloitte has revealed.

Compared with Q4 in 2020, digital publishing revenue is up by 13.4% in 2021. The fourth quarter in 2020 generated £153.5m in revenue and the same period in 2021 generated £174m.

Revenue in recruitment grew the most with a 59.9% increase in the fourth quarter, coinciding with the year of the “Great Resignation”. In 2020, digital revenue based on the recruitment industry was £3.5m in Q4, and in 2021, the same time period generated £5.6m.

Dan Ison, lead partner for telecommunications, media and entertainment at Deloitte, said the increase was “driven by employers across the country competing in the race for talent”.

Sponsorship came in second with a 29.1% increase from Q4 in 2020 to 2021 and subscriptions rounded out the top three in this category with a 19.1% increase. The specific figures are confidential and not available to the public.

Despite the success of subscriptions in Q4 2021, Ison said: “As households face a rise in everyday living expenses, the cost of digital publishing subscriptions may be called into question. To maintain a strong subscriber base, publishers must focus on emphasising the rigour of their reporting, while improving the accessibility of their online platforms.”

Although display advertising did not exceed its peers in terms of growth, it held steady as the largest category by revenue for digital publishers, bringing in £77.4m in Q4 2021, a 12.5% increase from £68.8m in the preceding year.

The biggest fall in revenue was seen in online video, which dropped by 4.4% compared with Q4 2020.

On mobile devices though, video revenue surged, increasing by 325% in Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020. Digital audio followed at 200% growth on mobile devices.

Richard Reeves, managing director at AOP, said: “While video has always been a valuable and engaging format, and audio is quickly following suit; these latest revenue figures show that publishers are now seeing more success in monetising this content and responding to changing consumer behaviours.”

For the report, 11 UK digital publishers provide these revenue figures, with seven of them being business-to-consumer publishers and four of them being business-to-business publishers.

Both categories reported an uptick in publishing revenue. For B2C publications, there was a 12.8% increase in revenue relative to Q4: from £140.4m in 2020 to £158.4m in 2021.

Meanwhile, B2B revenue increased by 19.1%, from £13.1m to £15.6m.

AOP is an industry body representing digital publishing companies that create original and branded content.