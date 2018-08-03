The Laughing Cow is creating a snack cafe where consumers can customise their cheese dishes

The "Snack like you café" will give guests a chance to opt for an indulgent treat or a classic dish with a twist.

The brand has worked with chef Paul Hannigan to create snacks such as mac and cheese, and raspberry and white chocolate pudding.

There is also a personalisation station at the pop-up, where visitors can customise their dish with a range of garnishes.

Guests will be able to enjoy their creations in the garden, which will be made up of foliage and floral displays.

The experience will be in Spitalfields on 10 and 11 August.