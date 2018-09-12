Launch campaign for Fifa 19 features a plethora of football megastars

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the two-minute film features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and France’s teenage World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.

Titled "Champions rise", it was created by Jeppe Vidstrup and Simone Wärme, and directed by Brthhr through Riff Raff / Passion Pictures. The media agency is Starcom.

The film is notable for containing little gameplay footage, instead mainly consisting of a high octane montage of live action shots of gamers and pros, representing the way the game allows players to become their heroes.

Fifa 19 will be the first game in the series to feature the Uefa Champions League – considered the most prestigious competition in club football – after rival series Pro Evolution Soccer lost the rights to it after 10 years.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s campaign for Fifa 18 saw the creation of a new skill move, "El Tornado", which was performed in the game by then-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. The agency’s work for that game picked up a gold and a bronze at Cannes Lions, contributing to Adam & Eve/DDB being crowned Agency of the Year.