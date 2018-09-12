Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Launch campaign for Fifa 19 features a plethora of football megastars

EA Sports has launched a campaign for its football title Fifa 19, ahead of the game's release on 28 September.

Launch campaign for Fifa 19 features a plethora of football megastars

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the two-minute film features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and France’s teenage World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.

Titled "Champions rise", it was created by Jeppe Vidstrup and Simone Wärme, and directed by Brthhr through Riff Raff / Passion Pictures. The media agency is Starcom.

The film is notable for containing little gameplay footage, instead mainly consisting of a high octane montage of live action shots of gamers and pros, representing the way the game allows players to become their heroes.

Fifa 19 will be the first game in the series to feature the Uefa Champions League – considered the most prestigious competition in club football – after rival series Pro Evolution Soccer lost the rights to it after 10 years.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s campaign for Fifa 18 saw the creation of a new skill move, "El Tornado", which was performed in the game by then-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. The agency’s work for that game picked up a gold and a bronze at Cannes Lions, contributing to Adam & Eve/DDB being crowned Agency of the Year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer