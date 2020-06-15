Launch of the Year

Winner: Telegraph Women's Sport

Women’s sport has been winning the attention of brands, which have spoken of the need to expand their audiences, attract more women and inspire youngsters. The Telegraph responded with the creation of Telegraph Women’s Sport – the largest journalistic investment made in a new initiative in more than a decade.

The launch turned women’s sport on its head – from an area of relatively low audience and low interest into the pride of The Telegraph, editorially and commercially. Since launch it has published more than 80 women’s sports articles on the front page of Telegraph Sport, according to the winning award entry.

It also has innovated on new platforms – it is the only quality publisher to cover women’s sport on Snapchat, bringing a new 12- to 21-year old female audience to quality women’s sport content, and is active on Instagram. Its Snapchat success included an interview with gymnast Simone Biles, which delivered 1.3 million reads and a dwell time of more than two minutes.

Brand partners activated their women’s sports sponsorships through Telegraph Women’s Sport, driving scale and engagement. In one example, Visa sent underprivileged girls to the Women’s World Cup.

Since the March 2019 launch there have been more than 3.6 million page views on telegraph.co.uk to Telegraph Women’s Sport.

In 2019, the FT began to envision its place in a post-financial crisis and post-truth world, where the future of capitalism is for businesses to pursue profit with purpose. Working with The Brooklyn Brothers, it evolved the idea of The New Agenda (TNA), which launched in September 2019. TNA puts the FT firmly on the side of responsible business and underlines its role as a trusted guide to the "new normal". It is one of the most ambitiously collaborative endeavours undertaken at the FT, with buy-in from all corners of the business, from editorial to commercial.

