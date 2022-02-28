Laura Fenton and Dino Myers-Lamptey to co-chair Media360 2022

OMD chief executive Laura Fenton and The Barber Shop founder Dino Myers-Lamptey will chair this year’s Campaign Media360 event in Brighton on 24-25 May.

The theme of this year’s event is about creating a lasting, positive impact through authenticity and trust. Over the past year, the industry has grappled with how to create more sustainable, meaningful advertising and media practices in the face of growing concerns about climate change.

S4 Capital executive chair Sir Martin Sorrell and Unilever’s Aline Santos – chief brand officer and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer – join a stellar line-up of speakers.

These include Tesco chief customer officer and Advertising Association president Alessandra Bellini and leading marketers and media chiefs from Specsavers, Deliveroo, Co-op, HSBC, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Thinkbox, BARB, ISBA and more.

Topics that will be explored over the two-day event include how to create a sustainable media ecosystem, cross-media effectiveness and measurement, adapting to changing consumer viewing habits, brand safety, diversity and inclusion and the metaverse.

Myers-Lamptey said: “After the most unusual couple of years, it’s time to get off the Zoom and feel the energy in the room. I’m so excited by everything Media360 is going to be about this year, we have a lot to unpack and an event that gives the time and space to do it well.”

Visit the Campaign Media360 website to secure your place and find out more.