Laura Jordan Bambach leaves Mr President for Grey London

Laura Jordan Bambach is quitting Mr President, the agency she co-founded, to join Grey London as its chief creative officer.

Jordan Bambach, who was CCO of Mr President, will work alongside Grey Europe’s CCO, Javier Campopiano, who becomes creative chairman of the London agency in addition to his European role.

Mr President will not replace Jordan Bambach. Its executive creative director and partner Jon Gledstone will now lead the agency’s creative offering.

At Grey, Jordan Bambach replaces Vicki Maguire, who quit last summer to join Havas, while Campopiano replaces Adrian Rossi, who was ousted as creative chairman at the end of last year.

The appointments come after a dismal 2019 for Grey, with the agency haemorrhaging long-standing and creatively rich accounts such as McVitie’s, Jacob's, Duracell and Lucozade; the most notable win was HMD Nokia. However, the agency hopes the new creative team will enable it to regain its creative reputation.

Eduardo Maruri, chief executive of Grey Europe and vice-president of the global creative board, said the combination of Jordan Bambach and Campopanio was "proof of our consistent focus on creativity and on delivering famously effective ideas that leverage culture, drive desired consumer behaviour and result in positive brand and business performance".

Jordan Bambach, who signed with Grey before the coronavirus lockdown, said the opportunity at Grey "was something too exciting not to grab hold of. We have a clear and positive vision for the agency’s work and culture, with transformational creativity at its heart."

John Patroulis, Grey worldwide chief creative officer, described Jordan Bambach as "a relentlessly modern creative thinker and leader".

Jordan Bambach, who is also a co-founder of women’s networking group SheSays, started her career in Australia and her first UK role was at digital agency Deepend. She then moved to Glue as head of art and in 2008 became ECD of LBi, before joining Dare as board creative director and then co-founding Mr President in 2012.

Claire Hynes, chief executive of Mr President, said it had been "an absolute privilege" working with Jordan Bambach but added: "I’m excited to continue working with our brilliant ECD Jon Gledstone on the next phase for Mr President. Jon is an outstanding creative partner who we adore working with and we can’t wait to build on his talents and enthusiasm for making meaningful creative work."