Laura Whitmore, AJ Odudu and Dr Alex George join ITV2 in youth mental health push

ITV has continued its work promoting mental health in a campaign featuring the TV presenters Laura Whitmore and AJ Odudu and former Love Island contestant and A&E doctor Alex George.

In the #WhatGetsYouThrough campaign, the first tie-up between youth-focused digital channel ITV2 and the Campaign Against Living Miserably, the TV presenters talk about the little things they do to help their mental wellbeing.

Whitmore, the presenter of Love Island, describes how she likes to have a cup of tea with a biscuit; AJ Odudu, the backstage presenter on The Voice, talks about how she likes to have a chat with her mum; and George, who is a government mental health ambassador, discusses his penchant for bath bombs.

The ads were created by ITV Creative and filmed by the presenters themselves.

The partnership hopes to encourage one million young people to start doing things to help their mental wellbeing and follows research that found only two-fifths of people aged between 16 and 34 said they know what to do to improve their mood.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions for ITV, said: “Young people have had an incredibly tough year, and ITV2’s unique, irreverent tone and talent, together with CALM’s expertise, give us a platform to help get the vital message out there that it’s important to take time to focus on mental wellbeing and work out what gets you through.”

Piers Morgan spectacularly walked off ITV's Good Morning Britain last month after fellow presenter Alex Beresford called his treatment of Meghan Markle and her discussion of her mental wellbeing – in the Oprah Winfrey interview aired on the channel – into question. Morgan later left the programme.

ITV's commitment to being part of the national conversation on mental health has grown since the “Britain get talking” campaign kicked off in October 2019. During the 2020 lockdowns, the activity encouraged 6.4 million people to reach out to family and friends, according to ITV.

ITV2 is the home of a number of reality TV shows, including Love Island, and has been criticised after a number of stars struggled with their mental health after appearing on TV. ITV strengthened its duty of care processes in 2019 and believes they are industry-leading.

In January an ad by Uncommon Creative Studio for ITV encouraged people to keep connecting with others as their New Year's Resolution.