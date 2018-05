The brand is decking out the Icon Balcony Bar with an "abundance of flowers" between 15 and 29 May.

Guests will be served a trio of "summer garden" inspired cocktails as well as Laurent-Perrier Champagne. There will also be nibbles in the form of Joe and Seph's gourmet popcorn and sharing boards.

Tickets for the event cost £23. Last month the brand celebrated 50 years of its Cuvée Rosé with an event at Mondrian London hotel.