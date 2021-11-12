Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Laybuy sponsors Glamour mag's return to IRL events

Guests can expect panel talks, celebrity appearances and shopping opportunities.

Laybuy, the buy now, pay later service, is sponsoring Glamour magazine's return to in-person events.

The Glamour Weekender is a new format for the Condé Nast-owned publication. Designed as a self-care event, there will be "empowering" panel talks and special appearances from celebrities.

Laybuy will be providing a lifestyle hub with complimentary beauty treatments, drinks and other treats.

Hosted over Black Friday weekend (27-28 November), visitors can expect a range of shopping opportunities. There will be skincare products from Paula's Choice; hairstyling by Dyson, Duck & Dry and Vita Coco; glam makeovers by Saie Makeup; nails by London Grace; and a skin bar and photobooth by "tweakment" experts Allergan.

Guests can book their visit to the weekender, which will be hosted at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design on London's Greek Street, in three-hour slots. Tickets also include a goodie bag of beauty treats.

The Condé Nast commercial team will be delivering the project. 

In 2019 Glamour extended its annual beauty festival outside London to Manchester. Working in partnership with Boots, the festival featured 18 beauty brands and took place at London's Saatchi Gallery and Manchester's Central Convention Complex.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Glamour embraced virtual formats and in May 2020 hosted "Lockdown live", a series of cooking, yoga, wellness and mental health sessions. 

