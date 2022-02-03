LBC achieves highest-ever figures after year of political turmoil

LBC has reached a record high of 3.2 million listeners a week, having accumulated 151,000 new listeners in the most recent quarterly Radio Joint Audience Research (Rajar) figures.

No doubt assisted by a tumultuous political period, the station attracted the most listeners in its 49-year history in the quarter from 20 September to 19 December 2021.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast is London’s number-one commercial breakfast talk show for reach, hours and share, with 783,000 listeners tuning in each week. Nationally, Ferrari’s show reaches 1.3 million listeners.

Competitor TalkRadio also achieved new highs, surging from 450,000 listeners in the third quarter to 542,000. However, Times Radio dropped from 637,000 to 502,000.

LBC’s performance was part of a good quarter for Global, the number-one UK commercial radio company, which also owns the Heart, Capital, and Smooth brands.

Heart also achieved its highest-ever listener figures, with 10.3m listeners each week, two million more than Radio 1.

Nevertheless, BBC Radio Two remained the UK’s biggest station with nearly 14.9m listeners.

As well as this, the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio Two attracted 7.5m listeners, in comparison to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden attracting 3.9m.

James Rea, director of broadcasting and content at Global, said: “I’m immensely proud of the Global team for achieving our best ever figures. I’m delighted that commercial radio continues to play such a vital role in people’s lives each day.”