Le Creuset turns to R/GA to build DTC platform

Interpublic agency won pitch to handle cookware brand's digital transformation, ecommerce strategy and experience.

Le Creuset: previously worked with agencies
Le Creuset, the high-end cookware manufacturer, has appointed R/GA London as its first creative innovation agency in EMEA as it looks to build a direct-to-consumer offering. 

The Interpublic agency was appointed as the brand’s first agency of record for the region after Le Creuset held a competitive pitch. 

R/GA has now been tasked with shaping Le Creuset’s ecommerce strategy and customer experience. This will include creating a new digital platform launching in spring 2020 that would allow Le Creuset to sell cookware direct to consumers.

Le Creuset has worked with ad agencies in the past, having built a strong advertising reputation in the 1990s and the early 2000s with TBWA\London. It has not worked with a shop since 2015, when Krow resigned the business after three years. 

However, this is the first time an agency has been appointed with a digital transformation brief as Le Creuset pivots towards DTC sales. The brand, known for its expensive products, is facing nascent competition from DTC players such as US start-up Great Jones, which raised $3.4m in seed funding last year, and Our Place, which is backed by actor Will Smith

Christopher Koller, Le Creuset’s consumer and digital experience director, said: "We wanted to collaborate with an agency that fully understood the complex challenges and different disruptions that our industry is facing – and R/GA really did."

