Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Le Truc and Leo Burnett Ukraine launch pro-bono campaign for Human Rights Foundation

The campaign will drive donations for the Human Rights Foundation’s Ukraine Solidarity Fund: Operation Sunflower.

Le Truc and Leo Burnett Ukraine: The campaign is composed of three parts – a website, out-of-home execution and experiential video installation

Publicis Groupe’s Le Truc and Leo Burnett Ukraine have launched a pro-bono campaign to drive donations for the Human Rights Foundation’s Ukraine Solidarity Fund: Operation Sunflower.

The three-part campaign consists of a website, out-of-home execution and experiential video installation, "Voices from the inside".

Ukrainian Publicis Groupe employees have lent their voices to the campaign, with the website and out-of-home executions featuring their real voices and quotes about the crisis.

One quote said: “[...] the biggest fear is to go outside in the street in the morning and see ruins instead of houses.”

The video installation from HRF will feature at the Oslo Freedom Forum (23-25 May) through an interactive booth. This will let the attendees hear the voices and record their own messages of support.

A corresponding film will also be shared as part of the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs’ keynote speech.

Céline Boustani, president of HRF, said: "Every day, we are overwhelmed by news bulletins, reports and special investigations. It can be exhausting to sift through the facts, rumours, exaggerations and propaganda. 

“We are proud of this project because it lays bare the true cost of war, and reveals the voices of people inside Ukraine who are suffering in silence.”

In the US, a series of Times Square billboards and a digital installation of a destroyed building will also be used to elicit donations from New Yorkers.

Bastien Baumann, chief design officer at Publicis Groupe and founding partner at Le Truc, said Leo Burnett Ukraine, alongside The Pub & Fancy, had brought awareness to the situation “in a completely new way” and added: “It’s hard to imagine what it feels like to experience war, as the media often dictates the narrative.”

