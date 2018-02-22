Alex Brownsell
Leagas Delaney appoints Dowling to new head of strategy role

Leagas Delaney chief executive Fergus Hay has recruited former Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific colleague Owen Dowling to fill the newly-created role of head of strategy.

(L to R) Hay, Sweden, Dowling, Bartlam, Chng, and Bevan
Dowling, who becomes a partner in the agency, formerly headed up strategy at Social@Ogilvy in the APAC region. Strategy at Leagas Delaney was previously overseen by group chief executive Margaret Johnson.

He joins as part of a reshuffle of Leagas Delaney’s leadership team, as Hay, who joined in March last year, looks to accelerate his transformation plans for the agency. Half of the agency’s 65-strong team was appointed in the past year.

"Leagas Delaney has all the attributes to re-establish itself as a top-three creative agency. Fiercely independent, we have always believed that ‘it’s only an idea if it changes business’. Specifically this means using channel-agnostic creative ideas - rooted in commercial analysis - to help a client change the course of their business," Hay said.

Ex-Grey managing partner Cristyn Bevan joins in another newly-created role as head of client services, while another ex-Ogilvy executive has been appointed as head of account management.  

It follows the recruitment of Ellen Chng as head of operations and Chloe Sweden as head of talent and culture. The agency is also understood to be in the process of hiring a new creative chief.

Sweden added: "Our new leadership team is the result of an aggressive talent strategy that focused on finding modern thinking leaders who are intellectually curious and experienced across the entire commercial and marketing spectrum."

