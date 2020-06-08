Jeremy Lee
Leagas Delaney CEO Fergus Hay departs

He was at agency for three years.

Hay: started career at Omnicom
Hay: started career at Omnicom

Fergus Hay, chief executive of Leagas Delaney, has left the agency.

A spokesman said that he had exited the business but would not comment further due to an ongoing legal process.

Hay joined Leagas Delaney in March 2017 from Ogilvy Asia-Pacific, where he was based in Singapore as managing director of global brand management and Social@Ogilvy’s managing director for the region.

He started his career at Omnicom and has also worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

In January, Leagas Delaney enlisted Gareth Davies to be its managing director to oversee the UK office. Davies spent 12 years at Havas, the last year of which as managing partner at Havas Helia.

