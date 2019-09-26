Led By Donkeys invites public to design new ads

Led By Donkeys, the anti-Brexit campaign group, has launched a competition to design the creative for its new UK outdoor campaign.

Writer and director Armando Iannucci and comedian and actor David Schneider will judge the competition.

Led By Donkeys will run the best five designs in town and cities around the UK in what it describes as a move to give the public more accurate information. The deadline for submissions is 2 October.

The group has become renowned for provocative poster ads designed to embarrass Brexit-supporting politicans who have misled the public or appear hypocritical due to past statements made about Britain leaving the European Union.

Led By Donkeys registered the web address NoDealBrexit.info when the government’s "Get ready for Brexit" campaign was first announced and has raised £174,000 in crowdfunding.

Will Rose, Led By Donkeys’ co-founder, said: "If you must launch a £100m propaganda campaign at taxpayers’ expense to make Brexit feel inevitable, at least make it good.

"Instead, Johnson and Gove have come up with a cross between a supermarket’s own-brand pasta packaging and the 1980s England football kit. It’s a colossal waste of money."

"Get ready for Brexit" is Campaign's Turkey of the Week this week.