Led By Donkeys launches No Deal Brexit billboards

Led By Donkeys, the guerrilla anti-Brexit campaigning group, has unveiled a new series of billboards that it is seeking funding to place nationwide.

As in previous campaigns, the creative seeks to highlight the risks of Brexit by using the words of the politicians pushing for it.

For example, one poster features the line "We cannot guarantee that people will not die as a result of a No Deal Brexit", attributed to health secretary Matt Hancock.

The campaign may particularly annoy the government given that it prominently features the HM Government logo, albeit with an asterisk to mark the disclaimer text at the bottom that the advertiser is "actually Led By Donkeys".

The billboards are likely to be in circulation at the same time as the government’s £100m information campaign preparing the country for No Deal Brexit, depending on the amount of the money Led By Donkeys raised and on the start date of the government campaign, which has yet to materialise.

With the prime minister Boris Johnson promising the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, the mooted three-month campaign could have been expected to start on 31 July.

According to its crowdfunding page, Led By Donkeys has put the new creative up on around 12 sites and is seeking to "plaster the whole of the UK at a rough cost of £1,000 per billboard".

As of the morning of 15 August the crowdfunding page shows £54,000 has been raised from 2,149 supporters, with the campaign receiving pledges up to 21 August.