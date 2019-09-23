Legal & General kicks off media review

Financial services group Legal & General has kicked off a review of its £15m UK media account.

Incumbent Mindshare has held the business since 2015, after it was appointed alongside fellow WPP agencies J Walter Thompson and Wunderman during a shake-up of the brand’s advertising roster.

It is understood that Carat will be among the agencies competing for the account. Carat’s sister shop Merkle was appointed by Legal & General to work on paid search and programmatic display in 2015, while Carat held the media business before Mindshare.

M&C Saatchi handles creative for the group. Last year, Legal & General launched a national, consumer-facing campaign that aimed to empower people to invest in the issues they care about, comprising digital out-of-home, press and digital activity.

Legal & General offers financial services, including pensions, investments, general insurance and group risk.