Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Legal & General picks Carat and Havas for media

Incumbent is Mindshare, which won business in 2015.

Legal & General: previously worked with Mindshare
Legal & General is splitting its media planning and buying account between Carat and Havas Media Group after a competitive pitch.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat has been awarded the insurance part of the business, while Havas picks up the retirement arm.

Group M agency Mindshare is the incumbent on the account, having worked on it since 2015. Before that, it was handled by Carat.

Carat’s sister shop Merkle holds Legal & General’s paid search and programmatic display account. M&C Saatchi works on above-the-line advertising.

Legal & General did not respond to Campaign's request for comment. Carat and Havas declined to comment. 

