Lego ad break on ITV returns for The Lego Movie 2

Warner Bros has once again partnered ITV to create a bespoke ad break to promote The Lego Movie 2 during The Voice on Saturday (2 February).

The ad break will feature the film's main character Emmet – voiced by Chris Pratt – addressing viewers from the stage of the talent show about how "awesome" it would be to have his own ad break, before introducing the break itself. The ad break concludes with a trailer for the upcoming film and an animated outro with Emmet.

During the break, ads from official brand partners including DFS, McDonald's and Lego will feature characters from the movie, which is out in the UK on 8 February.

The partnership was struck by PHD, which created a similar ad break for the release of the original movie in 2014, in which ads from BT, Premier Inn and Confused.com were recreated in Lego. It went on to pick up four golds at the Media Week Awards.

In 2017, Warner Bros took over an ad break on Channel 4 to promote spin-off film The Lego Batman Movie, with the character – voiced by Will Arnett – appearing during the broadcaster’s continuity announcements. That campaign also won a number of gongs at the Media Week Awards in 2017.

The latest ad break is part of the film’s week-long "Awesome week", which kicked off on Wednesday 30 January.

Emmet will be acting as an "ambassador" throughout the series of media, social and experiential activity, including writing "upbeat" news articles for The Sun.

Warner Bros' senior marketing manager, Luisa Cotrozzi, said: "‘Awesome week’ is an ambitious campaign that is the result of 10 months of collaboration between Warner Bros and our agency partners.

"At a time when the UK moviegoers could do with a bit of cheering up, we are delighted to help Emmet bring the positivity of The Lego Movie 2 to life with a week of joyous activations."

In line with the "everything is awesome" theme, The Sun’s readers and Hearst FM listeners will be able to enter competitions for the chance to win a family trip to Legoland in Orlando, Florida, as well as family days out. The radio station’s traffic, news and weather reports will also be taken over during "Awesome Week" by The Lego Movie 2.

Other activations include the opening of a pop-up coffee shop on London’s South Bank that is made from nearly 50,000 Lego bricks and programmatic out-of-home executions featuring Emmet delivering his "positive perspective" on contextually relevant subjects such as the weather.

Sarah Nugent, managing partner at PHD, added: "Building on the success of the launch campaigns for The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, we were keen to increase the ambition of both how many ways we could bring the positivity of The Lego Movie 2 to life and how large a canvas we could deliver its message across.

"We are delighted to have been able to partner Warner Bros with some of the UK’s biggest media brands to achieve both of those ambitions."