Lego collaborates with artist Yinka Ilori on joyful laundrette

Lego has enlisted artist Yinka Ilori to reimagine a local laundrette as an art installation made entirely of Lego bricks.

Ilori worked with kids from his former primary school, St Jude & St Paul's C of E, to develop ideas for the project and also drew upon his own childhood memories of visiting a laundrette on Essex Road, north London.

The "Launderette of dreams" on Bethnal Green Road is inspired by the creative optimism and resilience of children. A community launderette has been transformed into a vibrant play space using Lego bricks in Ilori's signature colourful style.

Open from 28 October to 6 November, children can explore interactive elements and take part in problem-solving activities that have been created to show how ​​everyday experiences can turn into joyful adventures. A series of events and workshops are yet to be announced.

The project is part of Lego's "Rebuild the world" campaign, which is now in its third year. The 2021 iteration aims to celebrate the creativity of children, inspire them to imagine a better world and shows how Lego play helps them develop the skills they need to be successful in it.

Last year Lego worked with artist Camille Walala on an interactive five-room house at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross. The "House of Dots" was built to promote Lego Dots, its arts and crafts "tile play" range.

Using vibrant colours and bold patterns inspired by his British and Nigerian heritage, Ilori's recent work includes a mural for the British Red Cross "This is human kind" campaign. He also completed a series of pedestrian crossings in central London and the City of London and a basketball court in London's Canary Wharf.