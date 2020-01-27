Yasmin Arrigo
Lego collaborates with Camille Walala for House of Dots

The artist has created a large, interactive installation to promote the new product range.

House of Dots: Walala employed her vibrant visual style throughout
Artist Camille Walala has teamed up with Lego Group to create an interactive five-room house at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross.

The house was built with the help of 180 local children and a group of adult Lego fans to promote Lego Dots, a new arts and crafts "tile play" range from Lego.

Walala’s signature style of vibrant colours and geometric patterns can be seen across the rooms, which are spread out across eight shipping containers. Inside, visitors can design their own patterns and bracelets ahead of the Lego Dots launch in March and explore the living room, kitchen, bedroom and Dots disco room before exiting via an 8ft slide.  

Lena Dixen, senior vice-president and head of product and marketing development at Lego, said: "As someone who epitomises how confidence in your creativity can have a tremendous impact, Camille was perfect to collaborate with to announce Lego Dots to the world. She has created something extraordinary and immensely fun that we can’t wait for our fans to explore and be inspired by." 

The activation was created by XYZ and will be open until 2 February.

