Lego collaborates with 'cultural creators' for YouTube mini-series

Lego has launched a three-part film series showcasing the importance of the brand as a building block (pun intended) for stars across music, sport and fashion.

Created by Exposure and featuring music producer Mark Ronson, gymnast Simone Biles and fashion designer Tomo Koizumi, the series highlights Lego’s significance as a problem-solving platform in an attempt to encourage children to get creative with its bricks.

The first episode features US Olympian Biles as she talks about her experiences as a gymnast and choreographer, as well as her quirky encounter with a bee during a competition in 2014.

Julia Goldin, global chief marketing officer at Lego, said: "We launched the ‘Rebuild the world’ campaign to inspire people of all ages to unleash their creativity to create a world of infinite possibilities through Lego play.

"Creativity is at the heart of everything Simone, Mark and Tomo do, and we’re delighted to be able to share the story of how Lego play has shaped their outstanding creations and ideas."

Ronson’s episode is set to launch on 21 October, followed by Koizumi on 28 October. All three episodes will be available on Lego’s website and YouTube channel.

Speaking of his experiences with the brand, Ronson said: "Building with Lego bricks is one of my earliest memories of being creative and also experiencing the satisfaction of seeing something through from start to finish.

"Both of these things are the bedrock of what I do today; in the studio, it is important for me to be creative but also task-minded. Lego bricks are a great tool to inspire the next generation of creatives to do the same."

Lego launched "Rebuild the world", its first global brand campaign in more than 30 years, in September.