Lego conjures augmented reality Harry Potter treasure hunts across UK cities

Lego is hosting an augmented reality Harry Potter mystery hunt to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its wizard-themed toy range.

The UK-wide experience, which takes place on 6 and 7 November, requires participants to solve clues in a race against time.

City hunts in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff will each use a three-foot gold Lego Harry Potter statue as the starting point. Players will then use their phones to solve hidden AR clues to unlock three secret words that reveal the location of a life-size Lego Ford Anglia, the flying car that featured in the books and films. The finder of the car will win a range of prizes including Lego Harry Potter and tickets to Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.



For those unable to join the "Lego Harry Potter magical mystery hunt" in person, there is an option to take part virtually to be in with a chance of winning prizes.

The Producers is delivering the project.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Lego has also released six golden minifigures – of Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape and Quirinus Quirrell.

Leonora Lennie, associate brand manager at The Lego Group, said: "There has certainly been some magical meddling going on across the UK, with our golden minifigures scaled up 25 times and hidden UK-wide for families to find.

"Whoever has hidden the Lego Ford Anglia has done a very good job – we can't find it anywhere so we're calling all witches, wizards and muggles UK-wide to join in at a city near them, or online, to help us track it down and bring it back safely.

"We want all families to be able to experience this regardless of where they live, so with our immersive digital offering, they can virtually travel around the UK and join in the 'Lego Harry Potter magical mystery hunt'."