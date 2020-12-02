Lego creates brick-built festive pop-up in Covent Garden

Lego is running a Christmas pop-up in Covent Garden that features a variety of brick-built installations that can be accessed in person or virtually.

The hybrid experience called "A really cool world" launches to the public tomorrow (3 December) until 2 January and is inspired by Lego's "And I think to myself..." festive campaign, which reimagines the song What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Visitors enter the activation through an archway and explore the builds inspired by the lyrics in the Christmas ad such as: "I see sausage trees", "my horse is blue" and "don't seem to give a duck!".

There is also a replica of the Lego Dots dancefloor, which also features in the ad.

Using Snapchat Covent Garden visitors and those at home can access a karaoke lens that will help them learn the lyrics to the song in the Christmas film.

The online experience also features a treasure hunt where people will need to locate the hidden Lego Santas to be entered into a prize draw.

Marius Lang, head of marketing for UK & Ireland at The Lego Group, said: "It is our mission to continually encourage and develop that creativity and we're so pleased that this year we get to bring our 'A really cool world' to life at such an iconic and festive location.

"We want all families to be able to experience this regardless of where they live and whether they can visit London, so with our immersive digital offering they can virtually zoom around and explore!"

The Producers is delivering the project.