Lego hosts out-of-home building experience

Lego has run an outdoor experience aimed at children who could manoeuvre bricks on a billboard using their hand movements.

The touchless experience, which took place at Westfield London over the weekend (24 to 25 October) was the first time that haptic technology has been used in such a way in the UK, according to Lego.

The Ultraleap tech allows people to feel the shapes of the bricks in mid-air. Visitors were able to move, rotate and build virtual Lego bricks on an Ocean Outdoor digital billboard.

The experience forms part of Lego's "Rebuild the world" campaign, which launched in September 2019.

Marius Lang, head of marketing at Lego Group UK and Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to be the first company in the UK to use this new technology and create a unique way for families to showcase their creativity on such a grand scale.

"We can't wait to see what people create on the big screen and hopefully inspire the builders of tomorrow."

Ocean Outdoor worked alongside Initiative to deliver the project.