The Lego Movie 2 brings pop-up cafe to London

Nearly 50,000 Lego bricks will be used to construct a pop-up cafe that will be installed at Observation Point on London’s South Bank on 1 and 2 February.

The cafe will be staffed for a limited time by actors Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish, who voiced key characters in The Lego Movie 2. It is inspired by The Coffee Chain, the cafe that features in both the original film and the sequel.

It will serve free drinks while raising awareness and soliciting donations for Unicef UK.

Lego will also be delivering Lego donuts and coffee around London to people interacting on Twitter with the hashtag #EverythingIsAwesome and sharing positive, awesome thoughts or pictures.

Fans can check for updates and the chance to meet the stars by going to the @TheLEGOMoviesUK Twitter page.