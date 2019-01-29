Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Lego Movie 2 brings pop-up cafe to London

Warner Bros creates two-day experiential attention-grabber for sequel.

The Lego Movie 2 brings pop-up cafe to London

Nearly 50,000 Lego bricks will be used to construct a pop-up cafe that will be installed at Observation Point on London’s South Bank on 1 and 2 February.

The cafe will be staffed for a limited time by actors Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish, who voiced key characters in The Lego Movie 2. It is inspired by The Coffee Chain, the cafe that features in both the original film and the sequel.

It will serve free drinks while raising awareness and soliciting donations for Unicef UK.

Lego will also be delivering Lego donuts and coffee around London to people interacting on Twitter with the hashtag #EverythingIsAwesome and sharing positive, awesome thoughts or pictures.

Fans can check for updates and the chance to meet the stars by going to the @TheLEGOMoviesUK Twitter page.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now