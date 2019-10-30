Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Lego opens London art gallery pop-up

Toy brand unveils wooden collectable product.

Lego: art gallery will also sell new limited-edition product
Lego is hosting an art gallery pop-up in London to launch a wooden Lego collectible that will celebrate the brand's heritage. Lego began by making wooden toys in Denmark in the 1930s.

The item, which will retail for £109.99, will be revealed at the event and made available for guests to buy. It will be a limited-edition product "based on a classic Lego icon".

Fans who attend the pop-up at Carousel in Seven Dials will receive a free poster.

The free event is open during 1- 2 November and will operate with 30-minute reservable time slots.

The Producers is delivering the project.

