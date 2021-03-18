Lego partners The Voice UK for campaign starring animal music producer L.L.A.M.A.

Lego has launched a campaign for its augmented reality music video app Vidiyo in which the brand's new character L.L.A.M.A – an anthropormorphic llama, who is a DJ and music producer – goes backstage at The Voice UK.

The campaign, from in-house creative director Jake Blais, will appear in the first ad break of the ITV show on Saturday (20 March).

L.L.A.M.A., which stands for “Love, laughter and music always”, first appeared as a minifigure in the Lego product "Party Llama BeatBox", which can be scanned using Vidiyo and inserted into original music videos.

The character was brought to life earlier this year when he signed a global record deal with UMG label Astralwerks, and released debut single Shake, featuring Ne-Yo and Carmen DeLeon.

In three, 20-second spots, directed by Bethan Seller through Highly Unlikely, L.L.A.M.A explores what it would be like to work in TV.

L.L.A.M.A discovers coach Olly Murs' dressing room and changes the name on the door to read "L.L.A.M.A", before beginning to imagine what being in the show's famous big red chair would be like. After pressing the red buzzer, L.L.A.M.A spins around to find himself immersed inside the world of Vidiyo.

L.L.A.M.A is then surrounded by dancing minifigures with special effects filling the stage, and it turns out he has been making his own music videos in the app the whole time.

The campaign will be amplified online, with social content running across ITV's The Voice UK social channels, Lego channels and the Instagram channel of L.L.A.M.A. @musicbyllama. Media is being handled by Initiative.

In the week following The Voice UK final, a 30-second amalgamation of the ads will drive engagement across paid, using social, online video (targeting those watching The Voice UK content on YouTube), and video on demand (targeting those watching the show on ITV Hub).

Marius Lang, head of marketing UK and Ireland, Lego Group, said: "It's been a very exciting time for the Lego Group with the launch of Lego Vidiyo, combining new technology with the much-loved Lego system in play.

"As a brand, we're focused on celebrating the creativity and imagination of children and so we're incredibly proud of this new innovation that fuses the worlds of music and play, providing kids with a brand new, fun and safe way to express themselves creatively.

"The Voice UK spots are a really exciting culmination of our successful through-the-line integrated launch campaign and we're looking forward to tuning in on Saturday to see them air."

Lego Vidiyo is a music video-maker experience created in partnership with Universal Music Group. It allows users to create content using features such as video capture, AR characters, music, audio effects and video editing.

Further to the activity with ITV and The Voice UK, the launch of Lego Vidiyo this month (March) was supported by a comprehensive above-the-line marketing campaign including TV, VOD, online video and paid social.