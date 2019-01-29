Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lego plans in-store activation for movie sequel

Fans will get chance to build eight-foot model of Emmett.

Lego plans in-store activation for movie sequel

Lego is celebrating the release of The Lego Movie 2 with two in-store activations in Newcastle and Manchester this month, created by The Producers at PrettyGreen.

Lego Master Builders from the US will build an eight-foot tall model of the film’s main character, Emmett, and fans will have a chance to join in on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fiona McPherson, Lego retail marketing manager, said: "This will be the first time The Lego Stores have brought our Master Builders to the UK and Germany for a long time and what better occasion than to celebrate the launch of The Lego Movie 2. The event is free to attend and will be a fantastic experience for Lego fans of all ages to get hands-on, build, get creative, as well as explore the new range of Lego sets from the movie."

The Newcastle event will take place at the Metrocentre on 9 and 10 February. The Manchester event will take place at the Arndale centre on 23 and 24 February.

Two similar events are planned in Munich and Oberhausen, Germany.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019