Lego puts on festive carousel display in Covent Garden

Lego is putting on a festive display in Covent Garden that aims to encourage families to unleash their imaginations.

Titled the "Carousel of creativity", the installation is made up of five sections with a character in each. Guests who visit the experience, which opens on 1 December and runs until 2 January 2022, will see figures including a firefighting dragon and a princess racing driver.

One area will be fitted with a screen that displays creations sent in by fans using the Lego app. The chosen submission will also go on show in UK Lego stores and in the online store.

The "Carousel of creativity" will also have a pop-up shop on-site, where a range of new products and classic builds will be available to purchase.

For those unable to visit Covent Garden in London, Lego.com will feature a virtual version of the "Carousel of creativity", with a 3D model that can be explored and weekly themed building challenges.

The Producers is delivering the project.

Last year Lego provided a Christmas experience in Covent Garden inspired by lyrics in its Christmas ad "And I think to myself" by Lego Agency. After entering the "A really cool world" activation through an archway, guests could explore builds such as "I see sausage trees", "My horse is blue" and "Don't seem to give a duck".